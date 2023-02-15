Andrea Dovizioso hung up his helmet last September, immediately after his home race at Misano, and even if the dream of becoming world champion in the premier class escaped him, his name is among those that will remain engraved in the history of the MotoGP.

Dorna has in fact announced that the rider from Forlì will become a MotoGP Legend and that this year he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame together with the German Hans-Georg Anscheidt, three-time world champion in the 50cc class between 1966 and 1968.

For Dovi, the celebration will take place on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix, at Mugello, precisely where in 2017 the ride that had brought him one step away from the title with the Ducati began, which if it is the reference bike today is partly thanks also to the development work he did in his eight years in Borgo Panigale.

That was his best season in MotoGP, with the beauty of six successes and the world championship dream faded only at the last race in Valencia, after a beautiful head-to-head duel with Marc Marquez. In 2018 and 2019, however, he was again vice-champion, still giving away exciting duels with the Spaniard and adding another six overall successes to his tally, which also includes the 2009 Donington triumph, the only one with Honda, in addition to those Sepang in 2016 and the Red Bull Ring in 2020.

In all, therefore, we are talking about 15 appearances on the top step of the podium, which make him the third most successful Italian rider in the history of the premier class, behind only the two legends Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi. Without forgetting that his career is also enhanced by the 125cc World Championship won in 2004, but also that in 2006 and 2007 he was vice-champion in the 250cc.

Podium: race winner Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“When they told me that, I was really surprised. Reading the Legends roster it’s a great feeling to know that my name will be added as well. I’ve had a long career, but I didn’t expect to be named a Legend, and I certainly didn’t so soon, but it’s really an honor”, commented Dovizioso, who ended his career on the RNF Racing satellite Yamaha M1.

“I can’t wait to visit the paddock again, plus being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Italian Grand Prix makes it really special. I’m surprised and very happy to become a MotoGP Legend. So thank you very much! “, he added.

“We are very proud to induct Andrea and Hans-Georg into the MotoGP Hall of Fame. Two riders who have achieved a lot, and two riders who have been emblematic of the eras in which they competed. We can’t wait to welcome them to the paddock to be named Legends,” continued Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.

“Andrea was World Champion early in his career and then continued to thrill us as he starred in some of the greatest battles of the modern MotoGP era. It was a pleasure for us to see him compete and take some of the tightest victories at the time. MotoGP that I can remember. He is undoubtedly a legend!”, he concluded.