Dovizioso's accident has caused great concern among his fans and in the world of motorcycling. Many sent messages of support

It was just a training session but it quickly turned into a very bad experience about which too little is known. Andrea Dovizioso, former motorcycling world champion, fell from his motocross bike during training at the Terranuova Bracciolini track (Arezzo). The accident occurred shortly after 11 this morning.

At the moment it is known that Dovizioso reported a head trauma, but his life is not in danger. His condition, therefore, was not serious but the worst was feared immediately after the accident. As a precaution, in fact, he was immediately transported by air ambulance to the Florentine hospital in Careggi with absolute urgency, given that he had lost consciousness immediately after the fall.

There motocross it has always been a great passion for Dovizioso, who used it to train even during his long career in the MotoGP. It often happens that many riders who race in track motorcycling classes spend many hours of their training on cross-country tracks. The drift of these guides is very important to best fine-tune your technique on motorbikes where great sensitivity and “handle” are needed.

Dovizioso has collected in 23 seasons greatest hitsincluding the world champion title in 125 in 2004 and the fight for the MotoGP title against Marc Marquez between 2017 and 2019. This fight that lasted two years made many fans dream, eager to see an Italian again , also riding a Ducati, ahead of the champion Spaniard.

After withdraw from official competitions, Dovizioso continued to cultivate his passion for cross by managing and renovating the Faenza track, renamed “04 Park”, in collaboration with the Italian Motorcycling Federation. The bad accident for the former Ducati rider occurred right here.

Dovizioso's accident caused a stir great apprehension among his fans and in the world of motorcycling. Many sent messages of support to the former champion, wishing him a speedy recovery. At the moment it is not clear whether Dovizioso will return to training on motocross bikes. The accident may have had a significant impact on his health and ability to drive.