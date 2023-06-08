“The way I’m made, I’m almost embarrassed to go among those names”. Andrea Dovizioso has seen a lot in his long career in the world championship, but he too was unable to hide his excitement when he officially joined the MotoGP Legends today at Mugello. An honor that Dorna does not reserve for everyone and for this very reason the rider from Forlì seemed almost afraid to put his name next to that of colleagues of the caliber of Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi and Mick Doohan, to name just three of the most important.

He may not be one of the most successful riders in history, because he won the world title only in the 125cc, but in the final part of his career he certainly left his mark also in MotoGP, coming close to the title in 2017 with Ducati and confirming his vice- world champion in the following two years, reaching 15 victories in the premier class. But if he has been chosen for this recognition, it is also for the human aspect, as explained by the CEO of Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“You are a great rider, but an even better person, our relationship has always been fantastic. You told us many things and your presence in the Safety Commission was important for us, and I also want to thank you for that… your presence she has always been of great help. You have been able to give us many ideas and the only thing I can say is that it is a great honor for me to insert you in the Hall of Fame. Thank you, Andrea” said Ezpeleta.

It is no coincidence that “Dovi” wanted to thank the number one in the MotoGP paddock: “What he said is not rhetoric, because he had already said this to me in person. Then hearing Carmelo say it, for the role which he has, is very important to me. You don’t see the Safety Commissions and so many things happen that bring out the real characters and true attitudes of the riders. Think about how many riders they’ve had to deal with in recent years, so hear saying these things from him is special.”

With great humility, he then explained that he was very surprised when Dorna informed him that they were going to induct him into the World Championship Hall of Fame.

“I was very surprised, because I didn’t expect it. A bit due to my character I tend to play down the things I do, so I didn’t feel important enough to have to win this award. Normally, when you retire people tend to forget than you quickly, instead I found myself in the opposite situation: a lot more people stop me around now than in the years I was running. My feeling is that now that I no longer have the opportunity to run, people have realized that He liked what I was able to do so much. I linked this aspect to this award, because if we go to see the championships won, I only have one.”

Looking at his career, the aspect that makes him most proud are not the successes he has managed to conquer, but his ability to never give up in difficult moments and arrive towards the end to battle for the title.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction, because if you look at my career, I haven’t been the strongest rider who arrives and dominates. I’ve taken a beating from the opponents I’ve had in my entire career and I’ve managed to not sinking. And even creating a situation where I played for the World Cup for three years. When I look at my career, it’s this aspect that satisfies me the most, apart from the fights and victories, which are wonderful. But it’s that thing there that made the difference in my career, because being able to stay at this level for 20 years, with these opponents and getting paid, is mentally devastating, but working I’ve always had professionals and people around me who have helped me so much to work on these aspects, and this has borne fruit”.

Finally, when asked if he would return to work in MotoGP, perhaps as head of Race Direction, team manager or rider manager, he added: “At the moment none of the three, otherwise I would have done it. It’s a moment of transition for me and I have already decided to commit myself to my project, which is very big. I can’t live a few days on this and then move on to other things, because things have to be done well. Let’s say that if you take a role in the MotoGP, it fills you up all year and it must be done well. Then it depends on which brand we are talking about, but perhaps the team manager, even if I wouldn’t do it at the moment”.