The rider from Forlì will be named a MotoGP Legend: the award will be presented at the Italian GP: “Reading my name together with the other legends is a great feeling: I didn’t expect it and certainly not so soon”

Retirement after the 2022 Misano GP, new life off the track with motocross at the center and now great personal satisfaction: Andrea Dovizioso will join the Hall of Fame dedicated to the legends who have made MotoGP history. Hans-Georg Anscheidt was awarded the three-time German champion in the 50 class (from 1966 to 1968) with him. For the rider from Forlì, the title delivery ceremony will take place at Mugello, for Anscheidt at his home track of the Sachsenring.

where, unexpected recognition — "When they announced it to me, I was really surprised – Dovi said -. Reading the names of the other legends gives a good feeling: I've had a long career, but I didn't expect to be included among the legends, and I certainly didn't so soon. It's a real honor and the fact that the ceremony takes place during the Italian GP at Mugello is really special. I'm very happy."

rich, career — Champion in the 125cc class in 2004 with the Honda of the Scot team, after a third and two second places in the World Championship between 2005 and 2007 in the 250cc class, Dovizioso made his MotoGP debut in 2008, again on a Honda, finishing fifth in the championship and conquering the first podium in Malaysia. In the following season, his first victory in MotoGP, at Donington, before moving to Yamaha Tech3 in 2012 and then to Ducati, from 2013. There he began his progressive climb to the top, with three second places in the championship between 2017 and 2019. notching 12 wins in three seasons. The last one in the 2020 Austrian GP, ​​before the farewell to Borgo Panigale. Back racing at Misano the following year with the Yamaha Petronas, right at the end of the 2022 GP at the 'Marco Simoncelli World Circuit' Dovi gave his definitive farewell to racing.

motogp legends hall of fame, riders included — Dovizioso and Anscheidt therefore enter the ‘MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame’ together with other two-wheel champions. The last to enter were Valentino Rossi (in 2021), then in 2022 Hugh Anderson, Max Biaggi, Jorge Lorenzo and the three-time Swiss champion in the 125 class, Luigi Taveri. This is the rest of the list: Giacomo Agostini, Kork Ballington, Alex Criville, Mick Doohan, Stefan Dorflinger, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Nicky Hayden, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Anton Mang, Jorge ‘ Aspar’ Martinez, Angel Nieto, Dani Pedrosa, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Kenny Roberts Jr, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali and Franco Uncini.

