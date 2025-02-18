At the beginning of the stake of the girls of The island of temptationsthey all began to laugh. “They are looking forward to it“Andrea said Sandra BarnedaI didn’t understand what was happening. “A gossip?” Asked the presenter.

All confirmed Sandra’s suspicions. “I have kissed Borja,” the young woman revealed to Sandra. “I was knowing him and I liked it, but I didn’t go anymore because I respected Joel a lot“He explained why he did not fall before temptation.

However, following Joel’s infidelity, who kissed at a given time with Nataly, Andrea decided to open: “Now that I have seen that my boyfriend does not respect me, Si happened to him and I kissed Borja”

“It has not been for revenge, or by resentment“He clarified.” If he doesn’t respect me, why would I do it if there is a person I do? “The issue to reflect.

However, she hoped to see her repentant boyfriend in the images: “I would like to remember me, but I think it does not.” Sandra gave him a shocking news: “No images of Joel for you“Although Andrea believed it was because she came more, the reality is that she was regretful.