Andrea Di Mascolo died after an operation for the removal of a cyst: the prosecutor, after the complaint, opened an investigation

An investigation has been opened into the disappearance of Andrea DiMascolothe 23-year-old boy who died after an operation to remove a cyst in a clinic in Rome.

The family presented a complaint against the doctors who treated him, asking that the truth and a possible case of medical malpractice be shed light. The story was reported in the newspaper Latin Today.

The operation and death

It would appear that Andrea Di Mascolo went to the hospital for surgery for theremoval of a cyst. Intervention that had ended successfully and from which he had awakened. However, in the following days his condition would deteriorate significantly sudden and drasticuntil his sad death. Just before he drew his last breath, the transfer to the Umberto I Polyclinic. But the 23-year-old, despite the intervention of the doctors, died forever within the walls of the health facility.

It would seem, again according to what was reported by the press, that the clinic where he underwent the operation, did not have the intensive care unitnecessary to intervene in the shortest possible time.

Investigations underway for the disappearance of Andrea Di Mascolo

After the family’s complaint, the prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to clarify the details on the death of Andrea Di Mascolo. It will be necessary to ascertain the responsibilities of the doctors of the clinic and understand whether the young person intervenes promptly could have been saved. Or if in any situation, what happened could not have been avoided.

The community of Itri (in the province of Latina), where the boy lived, is shocked. The inhabitants clung to the pain of his family. On the streets they appeared banners and messages in memory of the 23 year old. Friends are remembering him with heartbreaking and moving posts on social networks. Even the First Citizen has published a post, to show condolences and closeness to the family, on behalf of the entire community.