He leaves the disco, but is hit by a hit-and-run car, Andrea Catamerò died at 25: the driver was found

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened last night in the province of Brindisi. Andrea Catameròa 25-year-old local man lost his life while spending an evening with friends, after a hit-and-run driver hit him.

The witnesses immediately alerted the police and thanks to what they have toldthe officers managed to track down the driver of the vehicle. The latter is now under arrest and is reportedly responding to the requests by the investigators.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred shortly after the midnight between Sunday 4th and Monday 5th August. Precisely outside a nightclub located in the Pilone area, in the Ostuniwhich is located in the province of Brindisi. Andrea lived with his family in San Vito dei Normanni.

He had gone out with some of his friends and they were planning to have a fun evening together. However, it happened all of a sudden the unthinkable. For reasons still being investigated by the officers, a boy driving his car, swept up the 25 year old who was going to a nightclub with his peers.

The Death of Andrea Catamerò and the Investigations into What Happened

Those present saw the car run away after the accident and from there they promptly raised the alarm both to the police and to the paramedics. Everyone arrived on the scene in a few minutes and tried to do everything possible to save the life of the 25-year-old, but in the end they had no other choice than give up and witness its heartbreaking death.

Thanks to the witnesses’ accounts, the officers were able to track down the vehicle that hit him and it appears that it was driven by a 26 year old boy from the area.

At the moment the latter would be found precisely below interrogationto clarify the dynamics and what happened. In the meantime, the news of Andrea’s sudden and premature disappearance is starting to circulate in the community and there are many people who are remembering with messages on social media.