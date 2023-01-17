He was only 14 years old Andrea DeMatteithe boy originally from Sestri Levante who has lost his life in a canoe. He had been stuck on the boat while she was crossing the Entella river, in Chiavari, in the province of Genoa, in Liguria. The rescue attempts that went on for a long time were useless. When they reached him, they gave first aid. But, despite the emergency transfer, he died in hospital.

The boy from Sestri Levante last Thursday he got stuck with his canoe in the Entella river, in Chiavari. For more than an hour he remained in the water. The divers of the fire brigade and his instructor immediately intervened. But for the boy there was nothing to do.

Rescuers immediately saw that his health conditions were desperate. She had suffered brain trauma due to being in the water. The doctors of the Giannina Gaslini hospital in Genoa did everything to save his life.

Unfortunately the boy did not never regained consciousness. And he passed away at the age of 14, leaving his mother Monica Stagna and his little sister who was only 12 years old. The whole community and friends of the 14-year-old are clinging to the family for the serious loss suffered.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. The agents of the commissariat of Chiavari Police they are planning the interrogation of the instructor who had organized the descent of the Entella river, despite a strong current due to the flood that had affected those areas of Liguria earlier this week.

The student of Sestri Levante he remained for more than an hour in the icy waters of the Entella river in Chiavari, during a training session with his teammates and the instructors of the club he joined.

It will be necessary to understand if there is any responsibility for what happened to the boy, who slammed into a log carried by the current. The canoe overturned and broke and Andrea ended up underwater, with his legs wedged.