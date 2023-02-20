Andrea Delogu: “The divorce broke me. The only one who understands me is a boy 16 years younger”

“The only person who has understood me after years is the guy I’m with now.” Andrea Delogu returns to talk about the end of her marriage with Francesco Montanari and her new relationship with Luigi Bruno, a 24-year-old model to whom she has been linked for almost two years.

“I had a divorce behind me that I didn’t expect, but it was right. It was something that came out of the blue, it definitely broke me. It was a very difficult period”, he told Domenica In yesterday. . I’m very much in love.”

A “slightly criticized” story recalled Delogu, who recently hosted the Prima Festival from Sanremo. “Every time I have the opportunity I feel like underlining it, I am with a boy who is 16 years younger”, he added. “Every time I say this or post a photo of me and him, which is very rare, I get a lot of criticism. As if she is the woman to be greater than the man is a divine sin. It is not possible that you, more adult, are with a boy”.

A position shared by Mara Venier: “If a man of a certain age gets involved with a girl, everything is fine, we do it … And strangely, it is precisely the women who criticize”, said the presenter.