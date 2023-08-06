Andrea Delogu responds to criticism for boyfriend 16 years younger: “Asking if I’m the mother is perverse”

Criticized for her 16-year-younger boyfriend, Andrea Delogu responds to haters. “What a perversion,” wrote the actress in response to criticism of her for a video that shows her kissing her boyfriend Luigi Bruno, 24 years.

“Who is your son?”, wrote a user. In her Instagram stories about her, the presenter replied in kind: ““ I wonder if some realize how creepy their comparisons are. I dare not imagine the searches on Pornhub”.

The controversy was triggered by a video in which the 24-year-old model was filmed while welcoming his girlfriend at the airport with a bouquet of flowers, running towards her to kiss her.

“The point of the video and the comment is not the soooota criticism of the age that honestly weighs less than zero on me, but SEEING TWO KISSING WITH THE LANGUAGE AND ASKING IF ONE IS THE MOTHER,” Delogu later explained on Twitter. “Doesn’t that impress you? God, it made me fly! What a perversion.”