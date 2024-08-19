Andrea Delogu tells his story: “Divorce destroyed me”

About to debut on Rai 2 with a daily container entitled The magic doorAndrea Delogu retraced his private life in an interview with the magazine Evening Courier, Seven.

With her usual sincerity, the presenter talked about her personal evolution: “Suffering must be accepted. I spent a couple of bad years in which I couldn’t see the light, but now I’m fine. Maybe if we talk in a month I won’t be as well as I am now, but I’ll still make it. I grew up in San Patrignano where people asked to go in because otherwise they would die. These people made it and raised me, how can I say that something is too difficult?”.

Andrea Delogu also retraced one of the most difficult moments of her life, namely her divorce from actor Francesco Montanari: “When I divorced I had another complicated period. I felt like I had failed, I didn’t know what would happen to my future because the one that ended was a story I believed in. For months I had to understand who I was. It was a very long journey, I cried a lot, I spent entire days staring at the ceiling, I didn’t know what I liked anymore. I still remember when the father of a friend of mine, I was 31, told me ‘you’re a bit old, who’s going to take you now’. I was alone and his words kept bouncing around in my head. It seems like you have an expiration date on you just because you’re a woman. Then, however, I looked at myself in the mirror and I understood how much I was worth. From that moment my change began, I started over from myself”.

About her body she reveals: “I never asked myself what I should be like. I did 11 years of karate. I trained a lot, but above all I trained my approach to life. Sport has always been the first thing. Now I’m 42, my body has changed, it transforms every day and telling you that I don’t pay attention to it now would be a lie. When I understand that my body is slipping away, even just because of hormones, I get back on track. I have a bit of cellulite: I’ve gained weight, I’ve lost weight. I don’t care, my body is beautiful for this. It’s not easy, but you just have to learn to know yourself”.

The presenter then adds: “However, I see the passing of time on my body: the little wrinkles, which are not wrinkles yet, or the pants that don’t close. I approached the philosophy of Monica Bellucci who in all her interviews says: ‘You are the change’. There is a demonization of growing up that is wrong. I have made a journey of acceptance on myself. I feel sexier now than when I had a more toned body: I ​​didn’t see myself, I used my beauty without realizing it. Now I see myself and I’m fine with myself”.