Without a shadow of a doubt Andrea Delogu she is one of the most loved and respected conductors in the entertainment world. Following the end of the marriage with Francesco Montanariit seems that the woman has found serenity with another man. Let’s find out who it is in detail.

Andrea Delogu recently ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the presenter the protagonist of a gossip was one photo published on social networks that portrays her together with her new one fiancé. The couple has finally come out of the closet by formalizing their engagement.

Last March, Andrea Delogu had released some declaration about the end of the marriage with Francesco Montanari. On the occasion ofinterview, the presenter had also revealed that she had a flirtation with what is now her new boyfriend. These had been hers words:

Let’s say I’m single. Suffice it to myself. In a year and a half alone, I went out with two or three people. Now I am meeting a person much younger than me. She is a person who wants to know me, she doesn’t ask me to go live together and start a family right away. I am 40 years old but my life is not over. I met this guy, he is a model. He is 23 years old. Yes, he’s noticeably younger, but I’m fit. I go to the gym, it makes me eat healthy, it’s fun. If you could see how handsome he is in a costume.

The new companion of the well-known presenter is Luigi Bruno. Their relation it has been going on since September but only now the two have decided to come out into the open. Therefore, on the occasion of the birthday of the woman, the model posted a photo of them embraced through her Instagram Stories.

Luigi Bruno is a template in great demand by many fashion agencies. The boy has 23 years and it is 1,85 tall. Featuring a disarming beautyhas brown hair and brown eyes.