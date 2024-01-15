Andrea Delogu criticizes Chiara Ferragni for having profited from an initiative presented as solidarity. According to the presenter, this is sloppy and dishonest behavior.

During the last episode of the TV program In other wordshosted by Massimo Gramellini on La7, Delogu was called to express its opinion on the case of the alleged scam of the Pandoro Balocco designed by Chiara Ferragni, which is being investigated by the Milan Prosecutor's Office.

Initially the presenter seems to choose a soft line towards the influencer: “He has built a lot on the image and trust of the people. And he created a job that wasn't there before: he will know how to get out of it, he will be able to explain and make amends. He cannot bring down such a huge empire,” Delogu noted.

And again: “It's difficult to think of the meetings in which they made these decisions, I can't get a clear idea.”

But then the presenter changes to a more severe tone: “I hope it was lighthearted, but it's difficult to think so because the method has been reiterated several times. Maybe it was a different way of looking at communication. Let's see how it goes forward, I'm just waiting to find out.”

“It is not normal – attacks Delogu – that one gets paid for charity, even if it has already happened many times before. It's illogical: you don't accept the fee, even if sometimes they are obliged to give it to you. You took a million to give the Pandoro brand: this was the mistake. Approaching charity everywhere – concludes the presenter – it's sloppy and dishonest.”