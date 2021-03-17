The soap opera Black pearl It was one of the great successes of Andrea Del Boca. Now, the actress is filming a new version of fiction with her daughter Anna.

This version of Black pearl, which was a television boom in 1994-1995, is now being made in a format for the web, under the direction of Andrea herself.

But, In addition to the integral direction of the fiction, the actress chose to participate in a very different role to when she starred as the heroine almost 30 years ago. In this adaptation, Andrea plays the role of Rosalía, the villain who was once played by the great María Rosa Gallo in the original version.

Andrea Del Boca also reserved a role in the new version … PHOTO: PERLA NEGRA PRODUCTIONS

For its part, who will be in charge of the main character will be Anna. In this way, mother and daughter share, several decades apart, the same fictional heroine.

The cast of this Black pearl version 2021, it is also made up of Bautista Lena (Tomás), Milagros Masini (Eva), Emilia Lucius (Malvina), Marta Mediavilla (Ibotí), Fabián Gianola (Zacharías), Patricia Sosa (Miss Helen), Ernesto Larrese (Carlos), Facundo Gambandé (Dante) and Aníbal Silveyra (the priest), among others.

The book, like the original version, is by Enrique Torres (Andrea’s brother-in-law), also remembered by other successful television scripts such as Celeste, Antonella, Nano, Brava doll, Onions Y, Zinggara. The art direction and production of the project are in charge of Anabella Del Boca, sister of the actress.

Andrea Del Boca and Gabriel Corrado in “Perla Negra”, in 1994. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

In this version, the story maintains its essence, but is updated to capture a new audience, added to the one that already enjoyed this soap opera decades ago.

In the plot, Miss Helen receives a strange woman in her office of a boarding school who, without identifying herself, leaves her a bassinet with a baby. The payment, for that strange and perverse transaction, is a pearl necklace of enormous value and with a mysterious story behind.

Miss Helen decides to call the abandoned girl in the most obvious way: Pearl. And with the help of Zacarías he is going to raise her in a preferential way, since it means the most important business of his life.

There will be 20 chapters of about 12 minutes each, and can be seen on Soapy Series, YouTube channel. PHOTO: PERLA NEGRA PRODUCTIONS

Twenty years later, and after a terrible accident, Miss Helen sees the opportunity to change her life forever. Zacarías, with whom she has a secret love relationship, encourages her and together they will try to keep much more than the pearls of the necklace. What follows will be the work of fate.

Sins, guilt, betrayal, revenge and family tragedies they go through this story in which, in the case of a soap opera, there is no shortage of romances and dramas of the characters.

The novel will be made on the same digital experience format that the creative duo Enrique Torres-Anabella Del Boca used for their latest production, God’s daughter, strip shot entirely in Los Angeles, the city in which the couple has lived for about twenty years.

Black pearl will take place over 20 chapters of about 12 minutes each and will be hosted on Soapy Series, a YouTube channel that the public can access for free. On that same platform they are also available to see other fictions such as God’s daughter and other hits from the Perla Negra Productions factory.

POS