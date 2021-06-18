Andrea Damante, the former tronista of Men and Women and today an influencer, has launched his musical career after the contract signed with Warner Music Italia. From today the new single is available, entitled “Understatement pt. 1 ”, with the voice of pop singer Brigetta Truitt.

From today the new single of the summer of Andrea Damante, by title “Understatement pt. 1“. This is the first song created by the former tronista of Men and Women became part of one of the most important record companies on the national and international scene, the Warner Music Italy.

Andrea Damante, already during the experience in the program of Maria De Filippi, he had confessed to having a great passion for music and his career in this field blossomed slowly, first as deejay and then with the launch of his catchphrases, first of all “Follow My Pump “, which was a real hit in the summer of 2017 and which also won gold in 2018.

Read also: Men and Women Giorgia Lucini: Andrea Damante tronista boyfriend

Now, Andrea Damante we try again, with a new single that will accompany this summer 2021.

Andrea Damante: the new hit of the summer

“Understatement pt, 1”, Therefore, is a candidate to challenge others singles launched during this period. The passage from Andrea Damante tells the love story, at times very complicated and full of suffering, experienced by a young girl, whose emotions are masterfully expressed by the voice of the American-born pop singer Brigetta Truitt.

A piece pop, which remains in the head already after a first listen, as often happens with summer hits, and which involves the audience thanks also to a drop full of bass: to all this, we add Brigetta Truitt. A mix that promises to be really explosive and that can give great satisfaction to Andrea Damante.

For the June 25 the release of the highly anticipated has already been announced video clip of the song: there too, there will be some nice surprises for the fans of Andrea Damante. Surely, the influencer and the record company will have chosen a cast which will be in line with the expectations of the public, you just have to wait and, in the meantime, listen to the piece!