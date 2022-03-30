andrea lambthe wife of Renato Tapia, revealed all the details about the PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) who has suffered for years. Through her blog “Amelia and her lamp”, the young woman told how she found out that she suffered from this disease, what was the most difficult thing to assimilate and how she copes with the disease with which she lives day to day.

Throughout his publication, Cordero Uzátegui reiterated the importance of receiving a good diagnosis in order to then carry out an adequate treatment that allows him to lead a healthy life.

Andrea Cordero reveals how she reacted to discovering that she had PCOS

andrea lamb confessed that she felt very emotionally affected when she was diagnosed polycystic ovary syndrome and that even today it is very difficult for him to accept it.

“When I found out I had PCOS, a horrible cloud of doubt was with me for a while. The thought that this is something that has no cure and that it takes a lot of effort to cope with overwhelmed me. It was a few years feeling adrift until I found a consistent answer and trace a horizon, one that I still struggle to reach, “he said.

Andrea Cordero lives with PCOS. Photo: Andrea Cordero/Instagram

How do you live with polycystic ovary syndrome?

Renato Tapia’s wife explained that, fortunately, he is already receiving medical treatment, thanks to which his state of health has improved remarkably.

“A few weeks ago I got a new endocrinologist. He is the second I come to here in Spain, and only with the review of my background, physical examination and my menstrual cycles was he able to diagnose me with PCOS and insulin resistance. Since then I have resumed treatment with medicine and I feel much better, ”he stressed.

Finally, she specified that, like many women, one of the issues that affected her the most was knowing that insulin resistance can lead to being overweight. “I must admit that treating myself, both emotionally and physically, has been my main weapon”, narrowed down

Andrea Cordero with her husband, Renato Tapia. Photo: Andrea Cordero, Instagram

What is PCOS and what are its symptoms?

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS, is a condition that affects hormone levels in some women. Those who suffer from it can present various symptoms, such as irregular menstruation, hormonal changes, fertility problems, hirsutism or alopecia, insulin resistance, obesity, polycystic ovaries, acne and acanthosis nigricans (dark and thickened skin on the neck or armpits).

Andrea Cordero and Renato Tapia show their love on social networks

Andrea Cordero has found great support to overcome her illness with Renato Tapia. On more than one occasion, the couple has made it clear that their love grows as time goes by. The communicator was encouraged to leave a tender message to her husband, after having overcome the different challenges of the pandemic.

“We all feel this year, perhaps much stronger than the others, because we tend to remember the bad times more. But if you are reading this, it is because you are one of those who had the luckiest and, surely, you will already understand why within all the bad, there is always something good to rescue (or learn). I have never breathed so deep and I did appreciate it. Everything that was ordinary, today becomes so special. This lesson is taking a long time, but we know today that everything we need to live is inside us, ”he wrote.

Andrea Cordero and Renato Tapia do not stop showing their love in networks. Photo: Instagram

Andrea Cordero and Renato Tapia celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary

Through a publication uploaded to Instagram on December 28, Andrea Cordero and Renato Tapia shared with their followers the joy of celebrating 7 years united in marriage. The communicator did not hesitate to dedicate an emotional message to the Peruvian team.

“Remembering that pair of crazy 19 and 21 year olds. And here we are, more together and stronger (and crazy) than ever. Happy 7 years of marriage, sweetheart. Thank you for always being you. Every day of my life, you,” Cordero wrote.