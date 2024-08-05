Newly elected senator, Morena member Andrea Chávez admits that, at 27 years old, she aspires to the governorship by 2027.

In an interview with El Diario, the legislator, currently a federal deputy on leave, outlined the agenda she will promote from the Senate and also spoke about her aspirations. When she takes the oath of office, she will be the youngest senator in the country.

“Although it is a bit early to talk about 2027, all of us who aspire to that candidacy should be thinking about the work we have to do, about the task we have just been given,” he said in an interview with El Diario.

You openly say: those who aspire? He was asked. “There is no greater privilege for a politician than being the governor of the State, and it is from where one can help the people the most.”

“And that is a reality and, of course, I have that dream, but that dream has to be accompanied by validation from the people of Chihuahua,” he said, although he also did not ignore that the mechanism for selecting candidates in Morena, his party, is the survey.

“So my personal intentions or the ambition that each one of us has, which can be very legitimate, if it is not accompanied by a social demand, matter little or nothing,” she added.

‘It’s time for women’

The senator-elect considers herself part of the constituent process of the Fourth Transformation movement of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, although now, on the second floor of that transformation, with the help of the first female president of Mexico, “I do consider that it is time for women,” she added.

It was said to be part of the fight against corruption in the current federal administration, and to promote from the Chamber of Deputies pensions for senior citizens, scholarships for young students and support for people with disabilities.

“I presented the electricity reform, I presented the political-electoral reform and I presented the reform on the National Guard; that is, a Juarez resident presented the three most important initiatives of this government in the last three years in the lower house,” she stated.

What comes next, she said, is to lower the age requirement to 60 years, in the case of women, to be beneficiaries of the pension for the elderly, in addition to universalizing the support received by people with disabilities in Chihuahua.

He also said that he was looking at the issue of security, which is what he said the people of Chihuahua asked him most about during the campaign.

Here he proposes that coordination between the State, the Federation and the municipalities should be strengthened, but he recognizes that during the last three years of the administration of César Duarte and Enrique Peña Nieto: “there was uniformity between the parties; it was the last three-year term of the former governor César Duarte, with all the differences that I have, the only three-year window in those last 30 years.”

For Chávez, what the people of Chihuahua asked him for the most was the fight against corruption, which is why he considered that there exists in the state “a business class that is very hurt, that is uncertain about its investments, that feels that they are going to get a kickback.”

He commented that it is also important to talk about water, “because if we continue as we are, there will be no agriculture in 10 years in the state of Chihuahua and we are the main exporter and the main producer of a lot of basic grains such as fodder corn, fodder alfalfa, chili…”

“So we have to give our solutions to the water supply because solving the water issue in Chihuahua is not the same as solving it in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Mexico City, in the State of Mexico, in Morelos, in Hidalgo. So, what do we want? Well, to meet with the agencies, whose heads have not yet been announced, in order to give them the vision of the people of Chihuahua, of the experts in water matters.”

The State has a debt with the CFE, he assures

The senator also revealed that the state administration owes the Federal Electricity Commission 6 billion pesos, which leaves the entity without any subsidies, which affects users. Therefore, she anticipated that when she reaches the Senate, she will negotiate that the Government of Chihuahua agree on that debt in payments.

He pointed out that the State Government allocates 2 billion pesos annually to Juarez in budget, of the 100 billion it spends; so he promised that his first appeal would be precisely to the local Congress, which is the one who has the power to decide the destiny of the budget of the people of Chihuahua.

Regarding the debt that Ferromex has with thousands of former employees who were unfairly terminated, he said: “I am going to give it my all. I have been in many meetings with Ferromex and with some who are not from Ferromex, particularly in the town of La Junta, municipality of Guerrero, which is where most of them are concentrated.”

Thank the border

The Morena member anticipated that what is coming, for now, is a tour of gratitude through all the neighborhoods of Ciudad Juárez, house by house, door by door, “we are going to reactivate my three medical health units.”

About migration

On the issue of immigration, he first said that the presidential elections in the United States do not look good at all, so a complex discussion on this phenomenon is coming, but he assured that “we will be prepared.”

“And here I am talking about changing the migration model. It is not possible that the deprivation of migrants’ freedom is called ‘rescue’ in the law. It is not possible that migrant prisons are called immigration stations.”

And he said that civil associations should be included, giving more budget to the Comar, in addition to adding more to the UNHCR and the Mora Institute, where there is a migrant woman, Leticia Calderón.

Judicial reform

And the point came to talk about judicial reform which, among other points, proposes the election of judges through popular vote.

“We have the majority of local congresses, it is one of the demands that the Mexican people make of us,” he said.

But first he outlined the proposal that he will promote in the next legislature, to which he will belong.

“In republican austerity, there should be no ministers who earn 400 thousand pesos a month, who do not have major medical insurance, drivers, trucks from the treasury, even glasses, clothing.”

“There are two issues that we deal with; we do not get involved in the agricultural issue, we get involved in the labor issue; we do not get involved in civil or family matters, only in criminal, fiscal and electoral matters.

What do we mean by review mechanisms? Well, you have 99 percent impunity in our country, that is, we urgently need to do something. So, in the electoral matter, we have to do something too, it is not possible what has been done against those of us who are representatives of the National Regeneration Movement, who have been disqualified for very minor things; as in the case of the candidate from Michoacán, in the case of the candidate from Guerrero.”

He was then asked if this was not political revenge against the electoral magistrates. “It is not revenge, what is happening is that the constitutional precepts for which they were appointed are being violated, such as acting with impartiality, objectivity and neutrality,” he replied.

And finally, he added, the issue of legitimacy. “The Judiciary is the public body with the least legitimacy, with the least trust from the people of Mexico, and here I go with legitimacy, with the representativeness that comes from being elected by popular vote.

Chavez considered that this is where the “apple of discord” is. And although Mexico will eventually be the first country in the world to elect its judges and magistrates by popular vote, he defended that the Constitution establishes abstract precepts “and now we are going to a constitutional reform in the regulatory laws or federal laws that are coming.

He ruled out that these votes could be influenced by drug trafficking.

“I have heard a lot about this opening the door for drug traffickers to get involved in the judicial matter, I have heard it a lot, especially in the right-wing discourse,” he said. But he pointed out that not hiring advertising or billboards will set the tone for not allowing illegal money into the campaigns, which can only be done in the media, which will be obliged to provide such advertising.

