Mexico City.- Andrea Chavezdeputy for Morena and AMLO’s “generational replacement”, shared a photo on her social networks where boasts her love for her boyfriend Abraham Mendieta.

“I am lucky to have you as a life partner. Happy new return to the beloved sun, ”Andrea Chávez wrote to Abraham Mendieta on the occasion of his birthday.

The namesake of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that she has been with the Spanish political scientist since 2019. She affirmed that in the years that they have been in a relationship it has been an “honor to share these historical times of transformation” with Abraham Mendieta.

In this regard, Abraham Mendieta only limited himself to sharing the photo published by Andrea Chávez on social networks.

Who is Abraham Mendieta?

According to the statements and publications of Andrea Chávez, her relationship with Abraham Mendieta began in 2019, when he was a political analyst and served as a political advisor to Morenoite senators.

Mendieta Rodríguez is originally from the province of Cazorla, Spain. However, for several years he has lived in Mexico, where he usually participates in various political acts, especially Morena.

When he was a student of the Political Science Degree at the Complutense University of Madrid, he requested a brief exchange at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In 2014, Mendieta Rodríguez started in politics and a year later she joined the National Campaign Team of “Podemos”, in the Argumentary and Discourse area. Along with this activity, Andrea Chávez’s boyfriend participated as an international electoral observer and as a bridge in academic congresses.

Abraham Mendieta settled in Mexico in 2019 to work with the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) until he became an advisor to the senators of the ruling party.