After the end of this edition of the Island of the Famous, the spotlight is still on the former castaways, struggling with returning home and physical recovery. One of the absolute protagonists of the reality show this year was undoubtedly Andrea Cerioli. The former face of UeD made an excellent path, reaching the final. But staying on the island has a cost and Andrea had to cope with a severe physical decline.

Recently his girlfriend, Arianna Cirrincione, Also a former face of UeD, she released a completely unexpected statement on Andrea’s behalf. The woman spoke to Gazzetta.it about herself and her daily habits. But Arianna also said much more. These the revelations of the girl about her experiences and job opportunities: “I can be satisfied so far. The fact of being recognized by the general public for participation in a television program brings pros and cons. I am happy that I have never compromised ”.

Then, the former face of UeD he told the places of his heart: “I have chosen to live where I am best, between my home in Genoa and my second home near Bologna with Andrea Cerioli. I am calm and ready for any new opportunity ”.

Arianna then confessed that she does not follow the events concerning the small screen very much but that, like most Italians, she is actively following the European football teams. Speaking instead of her splendid physical shape, Cirrincione has revealed the training she follows to keep herself that way.

Then it will come to you that she and Andrea train separately because unfortunately it would seem to be impossible to fit the schedules of both. In short, Arianna seems to have nothing to complain about. He lives a full and healthy life and divides his time between two splendid cities, they are historic villages of our beautiful country.