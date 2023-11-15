Over the last few hours, Andrea Cerioli announced his return to hospital due to complications that will require surgery. The reason? Let’s find out together!

The former tronista of Men and women raised concerns on social media, declaring that he was back in hospital. On October 30th, Andrea Cerioli shared one on Instagram photo which portrayed him on the emergency room bed, with an IV in his arm, following a bad gastritis that had forced him to look for medical assistance.

To announce that he had had a severe gastritis he had been himself through his Instagram profile:

I have bad gastritis. Bad reflux. A nice colitis and to make sure we don’t miss anything, biliary colic, with stones… I was at the emergency room twice in one week. Incredible evil. I think they will remove my gallbladder very soon to avoid complications. I just feel the need to get myself together for the little one who arrives.

Now, the reason of his return to hospital can be traced back to the persistence of strong colic, highlighting the need to undergo a surgery:

However this morning at 5 I was here again…To recap. I have strong biliary colic. I’m taking treatment to relieve and clean the gallbladder which is driving me crazy. After it is flamed and cleaned I will go back to the surgeon to operate and remove it. For now, Emergency Room. When the colic is strong…I hope he stops doing this because I really can’t take it anymore. But the blood tests went well and everything else is ok. So the treatments are doing their job well. So good.

Anyway, The future dad and boyfriend of Arianna Cirrincione has assured all his fans that he will soon be back again strong before. These were his words: