One of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of the Island of the famous was undoubtedly Andrea Cerioli. The former face of UeD undoubtedly animated Mediaset’s reality Survivor. Recently, one came up on Andrea’s account hot news which also concerns a face of the throne over that fans know very well.

Fans of Maria De Filippi’s dating show will surely remember how Cerioli’s path in the program was decidedly turbulent. The former protagonist of the format on the feelings of Mediaset had decided to abandon him, to then get engaged away from the cameras, with one of his suitors. After some time, and after the breakup, Andrew he returned to the program choosing to leave it together with the one that is currently his girlfriend: Arianna Cirrincione.

Apparently, however, Cerioli during that time he had received the attention of someone else as well. The news has left all the fans blown away. During her first experience in the Maria de Filippi dating show, the former castaway had been courted by a lady still present in the program. In the last edition he had been talked about for the knowledge he had started with the Neapolitan Armando Incarnato. Who is it about? Of the beautiful Brunilde Habibi.

The from but it is by no means a new arrival in the program of Maria de Filippi, given that already in 2014 he had taken part in the program. On that occasion Brunhild had dressed as a suitor of the classical throne. One of the tronists of which Habibi was a pretender. One was obviously Andrea Cerioli, while the other was Jonas Berami.

In fact, the 33-year-old’s first participation in UeD was very short and confusing. The girl left the show at the time because, as she put it, it was a world she didn’t belong to. Except, then, to return after years with greater awareness and maturity.