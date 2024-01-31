Investigators are investigating the missing jewels from Andrea Bossi's home and the circle of his friends and acquaintances

Andrea Bossi, the 26-year-old found dead in his home in Cairate last Saturday morning, apparently fought with his killer. The police are investigating what, to date, is a crime without yet a culprit. The missing jewels and his circle of friends and acquaintances are receiving particular attention.

Everyone a Fagnano Olona And Cairate they are still shocked by the death of a very young boy, known and loved by everyone, as evidenced by the dozens of condolence messages that have appeared on social media in recent days.

Many friendsThe mayorbut also the teachers who had had him during his school years. One of them, for example, wrote:

You were one of my best students for your generosity, kindness and goodness of heart. I remember your interventions, your always attentive gestures and your contagious laugh. You filled the lesson hours with an overwhelming energy that has always remained in my heart. We continued to talk and I always sensed mutual affection and respect, as well as your desire to live. I am saddened and close to yours.

Andrea was brutally killed by someone who, most likely, He knew. Seen it in the front door of his house no signs of forced entry were found.

The weapon used was almost certainly a knife, which the killer then took away with him. As well as some jewels who have disappeared and on whom the investigations are focusing.

Andrea Bossi was a goldsmith

Andrea Bossi was in fact a goldsmith and, although he worked as a worker in a mechanical workshop, he created unique precious objects, which investigators are now looking for everywhere. Whoever took them could in fact try to resell them in a gold buy or on the black market.

Did whoever killed him do it for those jewels? Or was the theft of the aforementioned just an attempt to mislead investigators? The investigations they will try to clarify this.

Investigations that are also focusing on circle of friends and acquaintances boy's. His electronic devices have been seized and the objective is to reconstruct the last days and the contacts had by the victim.