Andrea Bonafede, the man who “lent” his identity to Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested today – a week after the blitz that brought the Cosa Nostra boss to justice – after confessing to having helped the fugitive .

A surveyor by profession, residing in Campobello di Mazara, his name and his document appeared in the Palermo clinic where the last scarlet primrose of the massacre season was stopped.

Bonafede is considered by the investigators to be one of the closest supporters of the godfather: in his own right he also bought – with the money of the boss – the house in Campobello where the mafia boss spent the last period of his escape.

The man also admitted that he had given Matteo Messina Denaro the ATM he used for expenses incurred while hiding from justice: dinners in restaurants, purchases of designer clothes.

He also supported him in the purchase of a Giulietta, the vehicle with which he usually moved around the streets of Campobello. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, his ex-partner said: “I left him as soon as I found out, I hadn’t noticed anything. Andrea hid everything from me. A bomb exploded in my house.”

Andrea Bonafede is the nephew of the historic mafia boss Leonardo Bonafede, who died in November 2020 at the age of 88. The accusation for him is of mafia association: the investigation was coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and by the adjunct Paolo Guido.