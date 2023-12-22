DAccording to media reports, the exceptional Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli wrote a letter to a woman from Israel who was kidnapped in the Gaza Strip and later released. “I wish I could hug you,” the 65-year-old wrote, as Israeli media reported on Thursday evening.

The 85-year-old had previously reported on Israeli television that she hummed Bocellis every morning during her captivity to get through the time. She loves Bocelli and was hoping for a good day. As a hostage, the woman had neither radio nor television.

“I would like to thank you for the emotions that your story has aroused in all the people who had the privilege of hearing it, and especially in me because, incredibly, I am a part of it,” the blind man's letter said Tenors from Tuscany continue. He never thought that his “humble voice” could one day be so important. “No award, no applause, no honor or recognition is worth as much as your words.”

According to the information, he also hopes to meet the woman one day and sing for her. “Whatever you wish to erase as much as possible the painful memory of terrible days that I cannot even imagine.” The exceptional tenor also wrote: “I deeply admire your courage, which is an example for us all .”

The woman apparently responded enthusiastically to the letter. “What an honor,” she exclaimed. Israeli media also published footage of the 85-year-old showing her holding the singer's letter and smiling. She was released at the end of November as part of an agreement between the Israeli government and the Islamist Hamas. A total of around 105 hostages were released at that time. In exchange, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.







Hamas and other extremist groups abducted around 240 people from there to the Gaza Strip in a brutal massacre in Israel on October 7th.