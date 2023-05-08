Andrea Bocelli sings for Katy Perry: the pop star goes into raptures | VIDEO

Andrea Bocelli at the piano and next to him the star of world pop, Katy Perry, who listens to him without hiding curiosity and enthusiasm. All taken from a smartphone with the video which then went viral. It happened yesterday, on the sidelines of the concert for the coronation of King Charles, backstage.

At the end of the performance, as in the best tradition of opera, the spectators applauded, with a lot of bravo and the astonished face of Katy Perry, who said to Bocelli. “And now I have to learn, I learn quickly”, as if to say, I will be a good student. A duet coming up? Maybe.