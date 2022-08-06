In these last hours Andrea Bocelli is experiencing a real mourning. The tenor has in fact communicated the disappearance of his beloved dog Chopin. Recall that the four-legged is gone after eleven years of life together with the artist’s family. For this reason Andrea Bocelli wanted to dedicate some beautiful words to his beloved four-legged friend.

Andrea Bocelli is experiencing hours of sadness. The tenor and his family, in fact, were forced to say goodbye to their beloved dog Chopin. The tenor decided to say goodbye to his four-legged friend on social media, where he wrote a very sweet dedication for him.

These were the words that Andrea Bocelli wrote to his beloved Chopin:

After eleven years of silent joy, you left this world lazily without complaining on a hot summer day. A lover of peace and quiet (which so rarely reigned in the Bocelli house), you have been a wise, affectionate, placid friend for all of us, ready to spread your serenity and the peace you have been able to instill.

And, continuing, the tenor wrote:

You always loved music, Chopin. In keeping with the name he valiantly bore, you showed a particular fondness for the piano. In fact, you regularly chose to lie down and listen (and sleep) exactly between the pedal and foot, actually participating in the music. This is for you: you were and you will remain part of usa greeting, a smile, a thought full of gratitude and sweet memories.

The words written by the tenor did not go unnoticed by his many fans. These joined the ache that the artist and his family are experiencing in these hours. There were many who complimented the words written by the tenor.

Chopin had been a member of the Bocelli family for eleven years. With the death of him the four paws it left an immense pain that can hardly ever be filled.