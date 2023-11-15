The artist received an honorary degree from the Neapolitan university, a conferral that comes on the heels of the university’s 800th anniversary

“I understand the honor perfectly, the cause a little less, but I accept with great joy and gratitude, because I experience it as a testimony of affection and a certificate of esteem for the commitment that I have always made to bring to every corner of the world our culture, especially the musical one”.

With the fine irony that distinguishes him, Andrea Bocelli he expresses himself this way immediately after receiving the honorary degree in ‘Management of social policies and services‘, awarded by the university Frederick II of Naples.

An acknowledgment for his I commit civil And socialin particular for the activity carried out by the foundation that bears his name and which is also involved in one of the most difficult neighborhoods of Naples, such as Sanità.

Precisely the harmony that exists between the values ​​that inspire the foundation and the mission of the Federician university, that is, looking at the know as a tool for growth and as a key to fight educational povertyare the reasons behind Frederick II’s choice to confer this recognition on the Tuscan artist.

At the center of his lectio, Bocelli places “the beauty that will save the world” and the ability of art and music to soften the soul. “Let’s try to be drops of pure water – he underlines – it is certainly difficult, because we are human beings and, as such, we are fragile, weak and sinful, but at least we must make a commitment, because God has given us freedom and we are even capable of being a drop of pure water.” Quote Dostoevsky And Dante, without ever losing that lightness that accompanies him in life. “It will certainly be the last honorary degree because it is a tension to speak here – he quips – in front of this very prestigious university and in front of the entire teaching staff and the magnificent rector. I am a poor provincial singer and I am not used to these things I mean this degree basically as a testimony of affection it’s a certificate of appreciation for the commitment that I have always put into bringing our culture, especially the musical one, to every corner of the world.”

After singing theMameli’s anthem yesterday, on the occasion of the visit of the President of the Republic for the 800th anniversary of the birth of Federico II, Bocelli wanted to conclude today’s ceremony by singing two famous arias, the ‘Morning‘ by Ruggero Leoncavallo and ‘Dawn separates the shadow from the light‘, by Tosti and D’Annunzio.

A musical moment that ended with the standing ovation of those present. “Bocelli delighted us not only with his music but also with his words – remarks the rector Matteo Lorito – we heard true words, which praise beauty and goodness, which is also the objective of the Bocelli foundation, which is doing great work in difficult areas of the planet, saving people, giving opportunities, bringing water and primary services. We are proud to have had the person responsible for all this here with us today, who gave us this great emotion.” Il mayor of NaplesGaetano Manfredi, recalls the “very important” investment that the Bocelli foundation is making in healthcare, together with the Municipality. “This is the symbol of a Naples that is growing – he continues – which has once again returned to the national and international spotlight and which does so with its spirit, including everyone, helping above all the people most in difficulty and leveraging its extraordinary culture and its great story.”

