Dwe knew that the tabloids twisted the present as they pleased. What is new is that they also rewrite the past, as does “The New Leaf” in the “Royal Secret Files” series. This time it’s about Princess Grace, whose brother Jack Kelly allegedly fought the mafia and paid a high price for it: “On the morning of March 2, 1985, he lay lifeless on Philadelphia’s Callowhill Street. Shot.”

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

What’s true about it: date of death and street. In view of this factual fidelity, which is unusual for the “Neues Blatt”, one can overlook the fact that another detail is wrong and that, according to all Internet sources, Jack Kelly died of a heart attack while jogging. It doesn’t matter, he will no longer push a counterstatement into the paper.

The British Royals should no longer have any secret files since Harry made everything private public. So it should also be true that Meghan and he, who have to vacate their second home Frogmore Cottage according to the will of the king, are “extremely angry” about it, according to “Frau im Spiegel”. “The couple is said to be already considering how to have their belongings – including an ornate Ottoman bench – delivered to their villa in Montecito.” Wouldn’t that be, hehe, simply by bank transfer?

Like Bonnie and Clyde

Andrea Berg is much better off: “The secret of my eternal love” promises to be revealed on the “Bild” front page. “I feel wonderful,” she says. “My key to happiness is on the inside.” Keys that are on the inside are rather unfortunate when you are outside yourself, but apparently Berg is now sitting somewhere in a cozy, warm little room with happiness, no one comes from outside anymore pure. Her husband is apparently also in there, because Berg says: “The initial love became a team. Companions like Bonnie and Clyde.” Bonnie and Clyde, however, had comparatively little time together; In a twenty-year marriage like that of Berg and her husband, how could they have robbed and murdered!



Actress Emma Thompson has also been married for two decades, but according to “Bunte” she said: “Romantic love is a myth. Long relationships are difficult and a lot of work. If you’re hoping for a ‘happy ending’, forget that.” A statement that will sober not only Thompson’s husband but also all long-married couples: all the hard and difficult work and it doesn’t even end well in the end.







Mass withdrawal at Lauterbach

The marriage of Heiner Lauterbach and his Viktoria was grueling, especially at the beginning, who prescribed him “a cold turkey in his house on Lake Starnberg shortly after they met (2000)”, as “Frau im Spiegel” writes: “No alcohol, no cigarettes , no more drugs.” What others would have gradually worked through, Lauterbach does in one fell swoop. Why not just stop meat, sugar and television? Incidentally, the BR documentary on the occasion of Lauterbach’s seventieth is called “Addicted to Adventure”. He must have forgotten about withdrawal.



While Lauterbach’s nickname for his wife, as “Frau im Spiegel” knows, is “Schnuffi”, presenter Caroline Beil calls her 16-year-old husband “Burschi” and explains to the “Bild” newspaper: “That’s the pet form of Bursche, because he is younger than me. I’m a fan of nicknames. That’s what everyone calls Philipp now.” A pretty high price to pay for a marriage that I hope isn’t too hard and exhausting. Does he also have a specific nickname for her because she is older than him?







“Frau im Spiegel” also reports that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz want to marry a second time. “The reason: At the first wedding in April 2022 (costs: approx. 3.4 million euros) too much went wrong – among other things there was stress with the wedding planner).” Then they should, to avoid stress, this time to be on the safe side invest a little more money. The parents of the bride and groom will be touched by the plans.

“Extreme lovesickness” has, as she reveals “Bunte”, advertising twin Nina Meise. “He didn’t come for my birthday. I had rented a romantic chalet for us – but he didn’t get on the plane,” she complains and announces: “The last tiramisu hasn’t been eaten yet. I will fight for our love.” We wish you every success; but the last tiramisu should probably not be eaten now that her birthday is on February 4th.

Finally, “Bild” columnist Franz Josef Wagner starts to philosophize about the marine protection agreement: “Our earth shouldn’t really be called earth at all. It consists of two-thirds water. It should actually be called water.” Conclusively argued, however, the human body also consists largely of water – which is why you, Wagner, should actually be called Franz Josef Wasser.