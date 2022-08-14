Nothing was saved. Andrea Arana spoke about Melissa Paredes’ commented 32nd birthday, which took place last Thursday, August 11. The driver of “A day at the mall He was against the publications that Anthony Aranda made regarding the celebration.

The “Activator” showed on his social networks the gifts he had given the model. For the figure of Willax Television, this gesture would not have been in very good taste.

“She engraved the bracelet. I don’t know if she gave him the bracelet or the new pendant to that bracelet that she had already given him for Mother’s Day, so far so good. But later, Anthony Aranda, with paper in hand, was shown cleaning the mirror so that Melissa could be reflected in it with the roses he gave her… and not only that, he approaches, lowers the sleeve of her shirt so that the gift can be seen what’s going on with him Andrea pointed out.

Added to this, the now participant of “Esto es bacán” said that she does not believe that Anthony is “presumptuous”, as Melissa described him in the video that shows the flowers he bought for her.

“ He is not presumptuous, he is huachafo, he wants it to be noted that he gave him a gift because he knows that this is going to be commented on ”, Said the host of the Willax program.

Your partner on television, Valerie Flores, he ironically said that “it would be better if he did a ‘live’ and shows how he gives him his gift”.

Judge rejects Melissa Paredes’ request

Due to the conflict between them after their separation, the Judiciary decided that Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba should stay away from their daughter and custody of the girl was granted to her paternal grandmother, Ysmena Piedra Calderón, who currently lives at home with her granddaughter.

However, days ago, Melissa denounced Piedra Calderón for carrying out psychological violence against the little girl and, in response, demanded that the minor be transferred to a shelter.

The authorities carried out the investigations of the case and, finally, the magistrate of the Eighth Family Court refused to grant protection measures in favor of the minor because it was not verified that there were sufficient elements or evidence that deserve to take said measure, for which the girl will continue in the custody of his grandmother.

Mother of Rodrigo Cuba responds to the complaint of Melissa Paredes

Through a document, Ysmena Piedra, the mother of ‘Gato’ Cuba, rejected the complaint made by Melissa Paredes against her for alleged psychological violence against her granddaughter. In addition, she assured that the actress puts the emotional stability of the minor at risk.

“…since that day the calls to me or WhatsApp messages from her relatives have not stopped, a situation that not only disturbs me, but also puts my granddaughter’s stability and adaptation to her new provisional reality at risk. The mother puts her well-being before that of her daughter, ”reads part of the publication that was presented on the program“ Love and fire ”.

Karla Tarazona on Melissa Paredes’s birthday: “I don’t celebrate without my daughter”

Melissa Paredes and his reappearance on Instagram to celebrate his 32 years surprised more than one. As was the case of the host of “D’ Mañana”, Karla Tarazona, who, in her program on Friday, August 12, questioned, from her position as a mother, the behavior of the former presenter of “América hoy” of celebrating without having with her her little daughter. This as a consequence of the restraining order imposed by the Judiciary for both parents.

“It’s good that the family is together and supports her in a certain way, because these are difficult times,” Karla Tarazona said about the images shared by Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda on their respective Instagram accounts.

“But as a mother, if my daughter is not by my side, it would not be a birthday for me because I would be more concerned with how to get her back and have her by my side,” added the “D’ Mañana” host.

Karla Tarazona: “I hope that the therapy begins to take effect”

The hosts of “D’ Mañana” also commented on the news of the judge’s rejection of Melissa Paredes’ request to Ysmena Stonethe mother of ‘Gato’ Cuba, no longer has custody of her granddaughter and she goes to a shelter.

“I want to think that her desperate request for that girl not to be there is, perhaps, due to the inconveniences she has with the family of her daughter’s father. Because it does not enter into my head that a mother, knowing where her daughter is going to go, makes her request so that she is taken to a shelter, ”said Karla Tarazona.

Melissa Paredes thanks the ‘Activator’ Anthony Aranda for accompanying her in difficult times

Melissa Paredes updated her Instagram stories, from August 12, with images with her partner, Anthony Aranda, better known as the ‘Activator’, in the midst of celebrating her birthday.

The former Miss Peru and the dancer were away from the cameras since the Judiciary ordered that the artist stay away from her daughter, due to the dispute she has with her father, Rodrigo ‘el Gato’ Cuba, who also lost the custody of the minor.

“(Anthony) He has seen me cry so much that he promised that today he would make me laugh all day, and he is fulfilling it,” the public figure wrote in his status.

Did Anthony Aranda accompany Melissa Paredes to the MIMP?

Instarándula shared a video provided by one of his “ratujas”, in which the young man is seen sitting in the waiting room and checking his cell phone.

“‘Samu’, I send you this video because I just saw Anthony Aranda waiting at the Women’s Ministry,” the snapshot reads.

Aranda would have been waiting for his partner while he was on a summons. As you remember, the actress is in a legal battle with Rodrigo Cuba.

Were Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes separated or not?

Anthony Aranda has stayed away from the media since the scandal involving Melissa Paredes’ complaints against soccer player ‘Gato’ Cuba. The absence of him next to the actress generated rumors of love breakup.

However, the gossip came to an end after being caught together at Fiestas Patrias. The ‘Activator’ was seen leaving the model’s house, taking out some packages and taking them to his car. She was waiting for him inside the vehicle.

“The ‘Activator’ with Melissa in La Molina, but she did not get out of the car at all,” wrote a follower of Instarándula in the clip that was shared.

The dancer stopped appearing in “This is war” since July. At the moment, he has not stated the reason for his departure.

Did Melissa Paredes ask her daughter to go to a shelter?

According to the document, the Judiciary also determined that the daughter of Melissa Paredes will not go to a shelter, as the former host of “America Today” had requested when denouncing her ex-husband’s mother.