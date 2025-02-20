Andrea and Joel They lived a confrontation bonfire in The island of temptations, starring A mixture of feelings and their progression. Joel, who had not seen Andrea’s images kissing with Borja, was destroyed.

“You won’t like anything,” said his girlfriend, who had already shown his anger for the Previous infidelity of the boy with Natalythe tempting. “It hurts to see this, I didn’t imagine it and I don’t see you repentant“He went to her, as she turned away from the tablet.

Andrea did not hesitate to answer: “I wasn’t going to be crying for you when you were putting my horns“He explained that Borja liked him.” I was retaining out of respect for you, “he added.” You are flipping! “He increased anger when he saw that they also slept together.

“I kissed with Nataly, but I regretted because I want to be with you“Joel recapitulated.”Leave aside the grudge and reproachesthink of the person you have in front, “he advised Sandra Barneda. Both talked about their relationship and how to maintain it.

Finally, they had to answer the presenter’s question: “How do you want to leave The island of temptations? “. Joel, first to answer, he was sincere.” What I ask is communication and affection. You are the woman I want, I just love you. We have been able to with many things, “he told Andrea.

Although it seemed that the young woman would leave alone, she surprised in her response: “He has disappointed me, but I have realized that I really love him, I’m in love with him“. They both kissed and left the experience together after an emotional declaration of love.