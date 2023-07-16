30 beautiful women represented their home countries with honor, pride and enthusiasm in the beauty competition Miss Supranational 2023held on Friday, July 14 in Poland. Vanessa Lopez from Mexico managed to stand out and was in the Top 12 of the 24 participants.

Vanessa López, a model, actress and television host originally from Nogales, Sonora, impressed the jury with her fluency in the English language and her stunning runway presence. However the Miss Supranational 2023 top title was awarded to Andrea Aguilerarepresentative of Ecuador.

Vanessa López from Mexico was among the Top 12 of Miss Supranational 2023/ Photo: Instagram @vanessalopezq

Aerie captivated the jury with her precision in her answers, her performance on stage, her beauty and charisma. Andrea thus becomes the new Miss Supranational 2023, after months of preparation and an arduous competition in Poland.

As for the other finalists, Pauline Amelinkckx from the Philippines took the title of first semi-finalist, followed by Sancler Frantz from Brazil and Emma Rose Collingridge from the United Kingdom in third place. Fourth runner-up went to Ngan Dang Thanh from Vietnam.

Who is Andrea Aguilera, winner of Miss Supranational 2023?

Miss Supranational is a prestigious female beauty pageant originating from Poland, which is held annually. Candidates from different countries of the world meet in this event to compete for the crown, the winner being considered “the most beautiful woman in the world”.

Andrea Victoria Aguilera Paredes, Miss Supranational 2023 Born on April 27, 2001 in Ventanas, Ecuador, she has stood out representing her province in various beauty contests. She was studying medicine at the University of Guayaquil and stopped her career to participate in the Miss Supranational pageant.

Who is Andrea Aguilera, winner of Miss Supranational 2023?/ Special photo: Instagram @andreaaguilerapa

After the contest, Aguilera participated in the sixth season of “I am the Best 2022“, although she left the reality show after derogatory comments from the judges about her participation in Miss Grand International. In 2022, she began studying for a degree in International Business at the UEES.

In March 2023, Aguilera was named and crowned Miss Ecuador Supranational, which gave her the opportunity to represent her country in the international pageant held in Poland. On July 14, 2023, Andrea Aguilera was crowned the winner of Miss Supranational 2023, succeeding Lalela Mswane of South Africa and taking the pride of Ecuador to the top of the pageant.

