Andrea Agnelli, the Lamse holding closes 2022 with a profit

Lamsethe personal investment holding company controlled and chaired byformer Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and whose partners are he and his sister Anna, has published the financial statements as at 31 December 2022.

“The club – according to what Calcio e Finanza explains – after a profit of 73 thousand euros in 2021recorded a new profit, up to 205 thousand euros, with revenues up to 594 thousand euros (420 thousand euros in 2021). There holding liquidity went from over 8 million euros in 2019, when it had quadrupled compared to the previous year, to 7.6 million in 2020, to 2.3 million in 2021, to now drop to around 2 million in 2022 A decrease also linked in this case to the increase in investments over the past year with regard to a reorganization of the investment portfolio”.

“During 2022, Lamse increased the investments held in the Luxembourg investment fund called Lamse Alternative Investments RAIF to 14.9 million euros. In 2022, Lamse subscribed for 1,958 newly issued units. Financial fixed assets linked to equity investments and securities thus rose overall to 23.3 million euros compared to 22.9 million in 2021. Finally, Lamse’s shareholders’ equity settled at 25.6 million euros, against a capital invested fixed assets (CI) of precisely 23.3 million. This is a slight increase compared to 25.3 million in 2020,” reports Calcio e Finanza.

