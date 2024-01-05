Andrea Agnelli, here is the new business of the former Juventus president

A maxi operation in the world of perfumes Of luxury it also involves the former president of Juventus Andrea Agnelli. The Frenchwoman's shot L'Occitane concerns the former sports manager. Bluegemin fact, a pan-European private equity fund specializing in consumer goods, also owned by Agnelli, – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – has announced the sale of the luxury home fragrance brand, Dr. Vranjes Florenceto the French multinational. L'Occitane, is a well-known beauty products chain. The price and financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, but the change of hands marks a significant milestone in the development of Florentine brandborn in 1983.

After the acquisition of majority of the company in 2017, Bluegem – continues Il Sole – supervised its evolution, from brand name predominantly domestic to global, becoming a globally recognized name. Under the guidance of the fund, Dr. Vranjes has more than tripled sales, exceeding the 42 million euros in 2023with a margin of about revenues higher than 30%. Over the last six years, the significant increase in profitability has been the result of internet saleswhich today are 25% of the total turnover.

