Rome (AFP)

Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli showed his support for expanding the Champions League in football, before favoring the revolutionary project of the officially announced Super League. In return for being praised for bringing back life to Juventus after a historic fraud scandal, he is seen by some as a promoter of tournaments restricted to the rich. Agnelli finally said that the European Union (UEFA) Champions League reforms: very close to an ideal Champions League, before his resignation Sunday from his post President of the European Club Association.

The League worked a lot on a new form for the Champions League, but Agnelli was among the 12 clubs launching the Special Super League, which would compete with the Champions League in declaring war against the Confederation. Agnelli’s theatrical resignation does not surprise those who see him already as an administrator working only for wealthy clubs before soccer. In a scathing editorial, the French newspaper L’Equipe last February described Agnelli as the most damaging man to the idea of ​​the universality of this game. The British newspaper, The Guardian, also fired arrows at the Italian, saying that he “is trying to secure additional funds for the already rich clubs, regardless of good or bad management.” And developing the Champions League appears to have been his constant idea, above all, to increase its economic value, however, until now, Agnelli had not publicly defended the closed Super League.

Andrea was born in Turin 45 years ago and trained in marketing with several experiences in Italy and abroad. The businessman has developed his vision for globalization of football with Juventus since 2010. He assumed the presidency of the club, which was shaken by the doping scandal and his relegation to the second division in 2006, but Umberto Agnelli’s son made a revolution in the “old lady” by diversifying activities (hotel, museum), developing sponsorship, Create the logo to make it more “global”. He succeeded in this framework, and the club’s shares made a huge increase.

Historian Giovanni de Luna, author of a book on the history of the club, says: “Giovanni Agnelli (his uncle, the former owner of Fiat Cars) embodied Fordism (the principle of work and organization of production) on football, and Andrea Agnelli is the embodiment of globalization in sport, in the wake of Fiat that has become Fully globalized ». He continued: Whether this future is in favor of football or not, I do not know, but Agnelli is fully involved in the new football. ”

Also on the field, Juventus soared with nine titles in a row in the league between 2012 and 2020, reaching the top in 2018 after signing the five-time best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, with a big deal. Even if opinions differ after three years, given the continuing failure in the Champions League and the close to losing his domestic title, Bianconeri, but the Ronaldo process was above all a merger of two brands. I achieved important results with titles, but in my opinion it led to internal imbalances in Juventus.

Economically, “this process remains good, because it culminated in a strategy aimed at making Juventus a global brand, thanks to the reputation of Ronaldo,” according to Giovanni Palazzi, an official in the “Stage Up” consulting company in the world of sports. A brand that Agnelli intends to continue developing through the “Super League”, while his club suffers economically from the repercussions of the Corona virus and is a sportsman with his new coach Andrea Pirlo, who has so far failed in his duties with the team heading to lose the title crowned for ten consecutive years.