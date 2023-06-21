Andrea Agnelli, appeal to the TAR by the former Juventus president

Andrea Agnelli, former president of Juventus, has filed an appeal with the Lazio Regional Administrative Court against the decision of the Coni Sports Guarantee Board which led to a two-year disqualification for the capital gains case. Still to understand the timing with which the Regional Administrative Court will express itself. Leading Agnelli’s legal team in this area is the lawyer Vittorio Angiolini. The question that many Juventus fans ask is obvious. Could an eventual victory by Agnelli have an impact on Juve?



Andrea Agnelli appealed to the Tar: if he wins, what changes for Juventus?

“Nothing, absolutely nothing. Juventus effectively renounced any claim to justice when they agreed. Could be a moment of regret, yes. Because Andrea is the one who fights to the bitter end, what he has detached, who has split, who he resigned from all positions for the good of JUVEbut who wants to prove he’s on the side of reason,” Claudio Zuliani said on Tutto Juve.

Juventus capital gains: Andrea Agnelli appeals to the TAR. Is a plea deal with the FIGC possible?

Among other things the Andrea Agnelli’s appeal to the Tar on the capital gains case “does not mean that the discussions with the FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to reach a plea deal for the other branch investigation by the sports justice, the one concerning the salary maneuver”, explains Corsera. According to which “if, therefore, an agreement with the sports prosecutor wants to be found, the sine qua non is that Agnelli also withdraws the appeal to the TAR. There is time until June 27 when the first hearing will be held”.

Read also

Milan sold to the Arabs by Gerry Cardinale, the truth. Thuram, good news from France

And then

Analis Cruz, (very sensual) Cristiano Ronaldo of fitness. “Marble Buttocks”

Subscribe to the newsletter

