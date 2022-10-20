Pastor recorded video saying he was intimidated by the Court; religious claims that he anticipated any legal action

Pastor André Valadão changed his speech and stated that he received a “quote” of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). On Wednesday (19.Oct.2022), the religious leader recorded a video saying that he was subpoenaed by the Electoral Court and forced to retract the accusations made against the PT candidate for the Presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“In order for the request to lose the object, so that there was no invasion of my profile, under the cloak of a pseudo right of reply, I recorded the video in the opposite direction to what was initially done”, published Valadão on his Instagram profile, this Thursday (20.Oct.2022).



The official profile of the Ministry of Economy liked the post

To Power 360, the TSE said that it only ordered the pastor to present his defense in a lawsuit filed by the Brasil da Esperança coalition. Lula’s campaign has filed a request for the right of reply for statements made by Valadão against the PT.

In a video recorded against a backdrop of dark tones, with dramatic music in the background, Valadão shows the alleged request of the TSE. He reads a text stating that Lula is not in favor of abortion and the decriminalization of drugs.

“Days ago, I received a subpoena from the TSE at my residence, through Mr Alexandre de Moraes, and I come to declare, from this subpoena, saying that Lula is not in favor of abortion, Lula is not in favor of the decriminalization of women. drugs, Lula is not in favor of releasing petty theft. The pickpockets will enter your house, they will steal your TV, they will steal your cell phone, you will risk your life and nothing will happen to them”says the pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Minas Gerais.

At the request of the TSE, my retraction. 🇺🇸

Share my retraction 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/X3eZARWsYM — Andre Valadao (@andrevaladao) October 19, 2022

In the publication in which Valadão withdrew the accusations against Lula, the following message appears: “False information”. The image was removed at 20:00 this Thursday (20.Oct.2022).