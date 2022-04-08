Andre Silva is in the best moment of his acting career, after being part of the production of Netflix “don’t look up” and the Peruvian TV series “Moonlight”. As recalled, a media outlet confused the actor’s nationality by mentioning that he was “Chilean” and, during an interview with The Republiche revealed that he took it with grace.

On the other hand, he also confessed that in the love field, he was not always very lucky. Every time he tried to start a serious relationship with a person, he left him alone as a friend.

André Silva was present at the avant premiere of “Don’t tell me spinster 2”. Photo: Joel Robles / URPI-LR.

How did you take the confusion of nationality?

André Silva mentioned that he found out about this mistake from a Chilean media outlet, but he took it with grace, even the actor thanked his followers for their comments on social networks.

“It was very funny to see the social networks, some were upset and others took it with humor. I always take them in the best way, and I am grateful for all the overwhelming amount of positive messages and wishing me good things in my career”, expressed the interpreter of Luz de luna, whose second season is confirmed for this year.

André Silva has mixed feelings after the end of Luz de Luna. Photo: Andre Silva/Instagram

What did André Silva say about his love life?

The actor was at the avant premiere of his new movie “Don’t tell me spinster 2” and was encouraged to comment on details of his personal life.

“Yeah, I’ve been friendzoned millions of times, who hasn’t? That is part of learning. Being single does not mean being alone. We have people around us who love us, who love us and are always wishing the best for us and it is from them that we have to nurture ourselves to get ahead, ”she indicated with great humor.