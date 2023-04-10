The actor andre silva is about to return to the screens of Peruvian families with the last season of the novel “Luz de luna”, produced by Michelle Alexander, who is now her mother-in-law. For this reason, he referred to the new prototypes of leading men that are usually shown in television projects directed by the mother of his wife Adriana Álvarez. Likewise, he recently stressed that he does not charge money when his fans ask him to take a picture with him or record a personalized greeting.

YOU CAN SEE: André Silva against charging for greetings to fans: “It’s part of the job, it serves to promote you”

André Silva talks about the new TV leading men

andre silva He referred to the fact that, with the passage of time, the prototype of the leading man in the Peruvian series has been changing. For this reason, he highlighted the productions of Michelle Alexander as an example, affirming that long ago the protagonists stopped being blondes and with blue eyes. Now, she says that the characters feel closer to the audience.

“I think that Michelle Alexander, the producer, takes the Peruvian guy more into account in her series. People don’t see characters that far away. Like they are from your same path“, he asserted.

André Silva plays León in “Luz de Luna 3”. Photo composition LR/Instagram/Antonio Melgarejo/GLR.

YOU CAN SEE: Michelle Alexander: what career unrelated to TV did you study before becoming a successful producer?

André Silva does not charge fans for photos

Despite andre silva He is a well-known artist in the field, nothing makes him lose his humility and he shows it when some fans approach him in order to ask for a photograph or record a video greeting. He believes that they should not charge money for gestures like these, which he considers a kind of gratitude.

“No, sending a photo or video is part of the job. It is to be grateful and it also serves to promote yourself,” he told Trome. In the same way, she said that many mothers ask her for some greetings for her children.