The actor andre silva and the daughter of Michelle Alexander were married in a ceremony that had Group 5 as the main protagonist.

andre silva He said ‘yes, I accept’ to Adriana Álvarez, last Saturday, February 11. Michelle Alexander’s daughter was very excited with the actor with whom she will now spend the rest of her life, as husbands. The happy couple did not miss the opportunity and enjoyed a great party with their family and close friends. However, the most surprising thing about the event was the presence of Grupo 5, a highly valued group and requested in marriages. As expected, the group made all the guests dance to the rhythm of their most popular songs such as “El ritmo de mi corazón”, a single with which they had their first dance as newlyweds.

They both kept a huge smile on their faces throughout the choreography they did. However, it was not until several minutes later that the giant shutters opened for the attendees to realize that the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén had been playing live from the beginning. More details of the romantic celebration were shared through social networks.

Grupo 5 sings “Cúrame” to André Silva and Adriana Álvarez

Christian Yaipén surprised the newlyweds by including the song “Cúrame” in the musical repertoire, which sounds in the series “Luz de Luna” and where the actor is the protagonist. In the clip published by Michelle Alexander, André Silva and Adriana Álvarez can be seen enjoying and dancing.

The guests at the wedding of André Silva and Adriana Álvarez

Let’s remember, André Silva is one of the most popular Peruvian actors, he prefers to keep his personal life low, like his partner, which is why the presence of people who are part of his close circle could be appreciated at his wedding. Even so, there were some show business figures, such as Ethel Pozo, Carlos Cacho, Aldo Miyashiro and workers from Del Barrio Producciones.

Ethel Pozo and dress at the wedding of André Silva and Adriana Álvarez.

Andre Silva and Adriana Alvarez.

Carlos Cacho and Michelle Alexander enjoying Laguna Pai.

This was the entrance of André Siva and Adriana Álvarez

After hours of waiting Adriana Alvarez and André Silva made their triumphant entrance holding hands while being applauded by all the guests at their wedding. In the shared images, the director can be seen wearing a white mermaid-cut dress with a v-shaped neckline. Her chosen hairstyle was loose hair with slight waves at the ends of her hair.

For his part, André Silva wore an elegant black suit and tie of the same color, however, the most striking thing was his brown patent leather shoes.

How much would André Silva have spent for a private presentation of Group 5?

The wedding of andre silva and Adriana Álvarez was the protagonist of dozens of headlines after having Grupo 5 as a guest orchestra. For this reason, many wondered how much the well-known actor would have spent for a private performance by the cumbia orchestra. According to information provided by Jimmy Yaipén, manager of the group, The León interpreter would have paid approximately 95,000 soles to enjoy the best hits of the group of the moment.