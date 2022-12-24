andre silvawho gave life to ‘León Zárate’ in “Moonlight”lives his love story with Adriana Álvarez, daughter of michelle alexander, producer remembered for her miniseries and soap operas broadcast by open signal. In December 2022, the actor announced that he would marry the mother of his little daughter, with whom he had already engaged in 2021.

Local media were informed that Adriana Álvarez works as production director in del barrio productions, an audiovisual company owned by his mother. Also, that she has been in charge of approximately 35 productions. Silva has left no opportunity to make known the immensity of her love and admiration for her. He knows how they started her romance and how long they have been in a romantic relationship.

How did the romance between André Silva and Adriana Álvarez begin?

The love of andre silva and Adriana Álvarez was born when both were working for Del Barrio Producciones. The actor began working with Michelle Alexander’s producer since 2006, there he takes an antagonistic role in the miniseries “Las Vírgenes de la Cumbia”. For her part, Adriana Álvarez, a graduate in Communication Sciences with a specialization in Audiovisuals, began to practice her profession and become familiar with the work of the production company.

Although Silva is not one to expose his private life, he has always had emotional words for Adriana. They share the same love for the audiovisual arts. In 2017, they both worked on the production of the short film called “La Rabia”, there André ventured alongside his daughter’s mother as a producer, in addition to being part of the cast of actors. The audiovisual material was so successful that it reached the Amazon Prime streaming platform.

Currently, Silva is assuming positions in the production company De Barrio Producciones, he is director of Image and Public Relations. Meanwhile, Adriana Álvarez is in charge of supervising the execution of each stage of the production before it is broadcast.

How many years have André Silva and Adriana Álvarez been together?

André Silva has kept a low profile about his relationship with producer Adriana Álvarez; However, during an interview with the program “En Boca de Todos”, broadcast by América TV, at the insistence of Tula Rodríguez, he calculated that he had approximately 7 years of relationship with the daughter of Michelle Alexander .

Therefore, the couple would have started their relationship in 2015. It should be noted that the popular “León de la cumbia” had his little daughter in 2017. This is how he made it known on his social networks. “Thank you cute dad for giving me a beautiful family and above all the best gift of my life,” he wrote in a post.

He has always had words of love for Adriana. In conversation with Maju Mantilla, host of EBDT, she said: “She is a very important woman in my life, she is the greatest motivation I have to get up very early every day and give my best at every moment, in every job and always It’s in my mind”.

André Silva and Adriana Álvarez confirm their wedding

After almost a year of engagement, the actor André Silva confirmed, in an interview for the Gisela Valcárcel program in its special edition for Christmas, that he will arrive at the altar with the daughter of Michelle Alexander in 2023.

“I am getting married, I am very happy and happy to make this decision… What I can tell you is that I am having one of the best moments of my life. There is happiness everywhere and that’s very nice”, commented the actor to ‘More shows’.

When did André Silva get engaged?

In 2021, he told “On Everyone’s Mouth” that he proposed to his partner. “It is the greatest motivation I have every day”, were his words of love about his life partner.