Eintracht Frankfurt gets rolling thanks to Andre Silva. And the SGE has the longest leverage with the Portuguese: like them picture reported, there is no exit clause in Silva’s contract. Three clubs are said to have him on the shopping list for the summer.
Two Bundesliga clubs plan to transfer Andre Silva
Together with Luka Jovic, who is currently on loan, Silva forms a terrifying storm duo. Apparently, this attracted the first potential buyers.
According to picture two Bundesliga teams and a club from the Premier League are preparing offers for Silva, which should cost more than 30 million euros. The clubs were not named, but in the Bundesliga you can add up who has such funds …