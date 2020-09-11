André Silva stays an eagle! On Thursday night, Eintracht Frankfurt was happy to announce that that the beforehand loaned attacker has been firmly dedicated by AC Milan.
In keeping with data from picture Fredi Bobic even managed a switch coup throughout the negotiations with the Rossoneri: In keeping with this, Silva solely prices a switch price of 9 million euros! Even in Corona instances, the 24-year-old, whom Milan signed three years in the past for 38 million euros, turns into a brilliant discount.
However why do the Italians settle for such a low switch price? A (hypothetical) try to clarify:
Throughout the negotiations for Silva, the character of Ante Rebic was additionally mentioned. Italian media are already reporting that Milan will quickly announce the Croatian’s agency dedication. It’s not but recognized how costly Rebic will in the end be. BUT: Since Milan Silva gave away for simply 9 million euros, one can assume that Rebic would hardly be dearer than 15-20 million euros.
And that is the place the trick comes into play: Because the SGE has to pay 50% of the Rebic switch price to his ex-club AC Florence, round 7.5-10 million euros (in our hypothetical case) go to Fiorentina. Consequently, Eintracht would – relying on the case – generate both a small switch plus or a switch minus.
If Milan and Eintracht had agreed on larger switch charges (for instance 22-25 million for Silva, 30 million for Rebic), which might have been extra honest to their market values, the Hessians would have had to surrender 15 million euros to Fiorentina on this case. In any case, this would depart the SBU with a lack of at the very least 5 million euros.
Admittedly, that is only a hypothetical gimmick with estimated numbers on our half. However it could be an strategy to clarify the efficient joke switch for André Silva.
Leave a Reply