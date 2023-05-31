Ministers will occupy titular vacancies on the Electoral Court; must judge the action that could lead to Bolsonaro’s ineligibility

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) swore in this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) 2 new ministers chosen by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN): André Ramos Tavares, former president of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic, and Floriano Marques, former director of the Faculty of Law at USP. will occupy the vacancies left by Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach.

The new ministers will occupy the chairs designated for the class of jurists in the Electoral Court. The inauguration event was held at the TSE headquarters in Brasília. On the occasion, ministers Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, minister Cármen Lúcia, vice president, Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate, minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF, and minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino.

Read the profile of the ministers:

André Ramos Tavares – Doctor and Master in Law from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and former president of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic;

Floriano Marques – PhD in Public Law from USP (University of São Paulo), former director of the Faculty of Law at USP and professor at the Department of Public Law in the area of ​​Administrative Law.

Those chosen will vote in the judgment that will define the political future of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The process deals with the meeting of the former chief executive with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022.

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, was waiting for the definition of the titular ministers to guide the trial in the Electoral Court. Rapporteur of the ineligibility action, was afraid of being defeated with the previous composition.

With the inauguration of Floriano Marques and André Ramos Tavares, the TSE starts to incorporate its new form. Last week, Minister Nunes Marques took office as titular Minister of the Court and Minister Cármen Lúcia was elected vice-president of the court. These definitions needed to be made after Minister Ricardo Lewandowski retired.

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) also defined that Minister Gilmar Mendes should occupy the vacancy of substitute in the TSE. The position was left by Nunes Marques when he assumed the title at the Court.

There still remains, however, a vacancy of substitute minister of the class of jurists left by André Ramos Tavares, who assumed the title in the Court.

The TSE, the body responsible for the jurisdiction of the country’s Electoral Justice, is composed of 7 members, namely: