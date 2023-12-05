André-Pierre Gignac He became the greatest legend of the Tigres UANL as well as the institution’s all-time top scorer. Without a doubt, without the arrival of the Frenchman to the San Nicolás de los Garza team, his story would be quite different and the French attacker has It has been a fundamental piece in the hundreds of championships that the feline team has won in recent times.
However, at 37 years old his retirement from the field is getting closer and although he continues to be a relentless scorer and an immovable starter for the club, injuries have become more and more constant and that could be a fundamental factor in making decisions. player’s decision of when to put an end to his story as a professional footballer.
During the run-up to the second leg of the quarterfinals against Club Puebla, the scorer spoke about his future and the countdown he has as a feline player.
Before the second leg against La Franja, where he was instrumental with a double, the attacker spoke about his retirement.
“Whoever comes here is going to see that it is not easy, we are almost at the end of the player’s history, but I want more for this club and I want to help more, but for the moment that and very focused on my football career I know that I have a lot to give”
– André-Pierre Gignac.
Gignac He knows that his role within the feline attack has changed in recent years, since currently according to his age and characteristics he is more of a player who finishes scoring plays.
“I’m a finisher, I’m not going to take away three players and chop it up, I have my qualities and I know what they are. Whatever I can and cannot do and that is more strength for me, I know that the ball is going to fall to me and I am going to be able to push it, my demand comes from there,” he stated.
