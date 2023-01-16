Tigres started the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament in an unbeatable way. The team led by Diego Cocca has two victories in their first two appearances, in addition to having scored seven goals and conceded only two in this start. André Pierre Gignac, as usual, is the reference in attack for the UANL team and has contributed to the good progress of the team with a couple of goals.
As if that were not enough, the feline squad has just signed Nicolás Ibáñez, current scoring champion. The Argentine striker has shown his worth in Mexican soccer, both with Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca, and now he will experience the biggest challenge of his career so far. Ibáñez, due to his qualities, is expected to form a great duo with the French striker. Everything seems like honey on flakes in Tigres, although some drama could be experienced in the following days.
To enroll Nico Ibáñez in the squad, the UANL team will have to drop one of its players not trained in Mexico. Elements such as Rafael Carioca, Nicolás ‘Diente’ López and Florian Thauvin do not have their continuity guaranteed in Tigres and could leave the institution in the coming days. The departure of the French winger, who won the 2018 World Cup, seems the most likely due to the high salary he earns and his poor performance.
Thauvin has not played a minute in the first two games of the season and, despite having a contract until 2026, it seems that he is not part of Diego Cocca’s immediate plans. The departure of the former Olympique de Marseille player could have an impact on André Pierre Gignac’s spirits, since Tigres’ top scorer was the one who convinced him to come to Liga MX and is one of the elements with which he has the best relationship.
The arrival of Nico Ibáñez will benefit Gignac on the pitch, but at the same time his hiring leaves a bittersweet taste, since one of his closest teammates would be the one sacrificed to leave his place for the Argentine striker.
