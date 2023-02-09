The French striker André-Pierre Gignac “Mocked” the Mexican teams that have criticized the millionaire signings of the group of tigers.
In the last decade, the feline team has been in charge of breaking the transfer market, not skimping and throwing the house out the window to make renowned hires,
One of the most recent millionaire contracts was that of the Mexican Diego Laínez, for which the northern team will spend 2 million dollars a year on its payroll, an issue that has been pointed out by some clubs from the capital. In this regard, the French attacker said that ‘don’t be jealous’.
In this regard, the French attacker said “Oh, what the ching… don’t be jealous”. He mentioned in an interview, this due to the criticism also received by a sector of the fans of rival clubs.
For his part, the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel GuzmanHe mentioned that if Diego Lainez did not sign with América, it was because the cream-blue team did not pay what was necessary for his services.
“Because they didn’t put the money in! Soccer is a business too”mentioned the university goalkeeper in an interview.
For now, Tigres is already preparing for the next game on matchday 6, when next weekend they host the Pumas on the Universitario stadium.
#AndréPierre #Gignacs #mockery #capitals #teams #signings #Tigres
