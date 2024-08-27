Last weekend in the corresponding Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, Club Tigres UANL tied 1-1 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara at the Estadio Universitario with goals from André-Pierre Gignac and Roberto Alvarado.
But even though the French striker scored, he was left with a missed chance, as the match could have ended in favor of the home team, given that the all-time top scorer for the felines missed a penalty in the first half when the goalkeeper of the Rebaño Sagrado saved it without allowing a rebound.
The issue here is that, the ‘Bomboro‘He had not missed a penalty shot since January 15, 2022, when he also missed a shot against Puebla, hitting the post.
Since then, Gignac He had converted 15 consecutive penalties, including one against Chivas in the Clausura 2023 final, in front of the goalkeeper Miguel JimenezIn total, the top scorer has missed seven penalties in regular time.
As usual, despite having missed a penalty in the first half, the Frenchman made up for his mistake with a great goal in the second half. After a first-time pass, he shot at goal and the ball hit the crossbar before ricocheting off the turf and hitting the net.
With this goal, the European striker reached 212 goals in all competitions and 183 in the Mexican First Division championship.
