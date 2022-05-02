Meilleur Buteur!! ??⚽

André-Pierre Gignac, with 11 goals, got his third Scoring Title in the #LigaBBVAMX

The striker of @TigresOfficial keep making history.

Congratulations, @10APG!!#GoleoChampion #GritaMéxicoC22 pic.twitter.com/YsnjSF1JhM

– Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 2, 2022