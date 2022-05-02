The regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament came to an end and with it came one more individual scoring championship with Tigres UANL to Andre-Pierre Gignacthe third that he will show off in his windows since his arrival at Aztec football in 2015.
The years continue to pass and the French striker continues to demonstrate his quality in the rival goals with everything and his 36 years of age, this time he won the award with 11 goals.
The all-time top scorer for the San Nicolás de los Garza team joins the select group of six players who have achieved this individual distinction in short tournaments on three or more occasions.
His name will be engraved next to soccer players of the stature of Christian Benitez, Jose Saturnino Cardozo, Sebastian Abreu Y Mauro Boselli.
The scoring championships Gignac they have been in the Clausura 2016 with 13 goals; Opening 2018 with 14 goals and now he has won the title in Clausura 2022 with 11 goals.
The French attacker had a spectacular streak during the tournament scoring in nine consecutive games, his scoring hegemony started on matchday 3 against Pumas and he did not stop scoring until matchday 12 against Xolos. In the game where he stood out the most was on date 7 in which he achieved a double against FC Juárez.
Finally, in the last match where the Frenchman scored was on matchday 14 against the Red Devils of Toluca.
