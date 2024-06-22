Time does not stop running and a new season is about to start in Mexican soccer, with that, the all-time top scorer of Club Tigres UANL, André-Pierre Gignac He has begun to give signs about his retirement from the fields and at 38 years old, his time as a professional footballer is close to ending.
This week, the San Nicolás de los Garza team made official the presentation of its new kit for the 2024/25 football cycle and the French striker took the opportunity to cause emotion among Auriazule fans because he published a message through his Instagram account photograph of him with the jersey and added in the description the question about the end of his career.
“Last Jersey? UNITED TEAM + FANS,” was what the player wrote. The publication received hundreds of comments from fans requesting that he refrain from that comment due to the sadness generated by imagining him hanging up his boots.
In the player’s last renewal at the beginning of 2023, he extended his contract until the summer of 2025, that is, he has only one more year left on his contract with the club and it is unknown if by then it will remain valid and at a level to renew. for longer or if he will make the decision to retire, since it is worth remembering that the player has expressed on several occasions that he wishes to retire from the feline team.
For now, the player continues training in the preseason to regain his best physical condition.
