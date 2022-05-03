Andre-Pierre Gignac He was proclaimed individual scoring champion of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX with Tigres UANL for the third time since he arrived in Mexican soccer in 2015 and now he has been presented with an opportunity to match a record of a historic Rayados de Monterrey player,
Is about Javier ‘Grandpa’ Cruz, the only Monterrey soccer player who has been able to be the scoring champion and the league champion in the same edition. ‘Grandpa‘ achieved his feat in the Mexico 86 tournament, being scoring champion with 14 goals in his account and weeks later he won the league championship against Tampico Madero.
In the case of the French attacker, he was left with the desire in his two previous scoring titles in the Clausura 2016 and the Apertura 2018, as the San Nicolás de los Garza team was eliminated in the quarterfinals.
In the same way, the rest of the seven scoring champions that Monterrey football has had could not be champions at club level, with the exception of Xavier Cruz.
In the Closing 2004, Nestor Silvera he was crowned in the Clausura with 16 goals, but in that tournament the Tigres did not qualify for the Liguilla. Something similar lived Dorlan Pabon in Clausura 2015, when he scored 10 goals, but the Pandilla did not qualify.
At the 2004 Opening, william franc He was scoring champion with 15 goals, but Monterrey finished as runner-up by losing the final against the Pumas of Hugo Sanchez in the extinct Technological.
In the Apertura 2005, the feline Walter Gaitan He also won that distinction with 11 points, but the felines were thrown out in the semifinals by Rayados.
Humberto Suazo won the scoring title in the Clausura 2008 with 13 goals, but that Monterrey of Ricardo La Volpe he was kicked out in the semifinals by Santos at the old Estadio Corona.
For its part, Aviles Hurtado in the Apertura 2017, who in his first tournament as a Pandilla player was scoring champion with 11 goals, but ended up runner-up in a nightmare Liguilla for the Colombian for missing a penalty in the final that Tigres defeated Monterrey.
The last scorer of a royal to be crowned was Nicholas Lopez with 9 goals in the Apertura 2021, but the ‘Tooth’ and the Tigers were taken out in the semifinals by the Lion.
